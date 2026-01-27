North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward East Sea

The Japanese government confirmed the launches, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stating on X that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles. Following the incident, Japan immediately convened an emergency response team at the Prime Minister’s Office to monitor developments and gather intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Japan Coast Guard said the projectiles have already fallen into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. Authorities urged aviation and maritime sectors to exercise caution while officials analyzed the situation.

South Korea’s military also detected multiple short-range ballistic missile launches toward the East Sea, reporting that the missiles traveled approximately 350 kilometers. South Korean and U.S. intelligence services are currently assessing the technical details of the launch.

This marks the second such launch by North Korea in 2026. Earlier this month, Pyongyang fired ballistic missiles in the same direction as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was preparing for summit talks in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China moves steel platform in Yellow Sea

In a separate regional development, China announced that it is relocating a steel platform installed in overlapping waters of the Yellow Sea shared with South Korea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the move was a company decision made to meet operational needs.

Guo added that China and South Korea remain in close communication on maritime issues to manage differences and promote cooperation. The statement comes as Seoul and Beijing continue discussions over Chinese steel structures built in the disputed sea zone.

South Korean President Lee previously stated that China was expected to remove one of three steel platforms from the Yellow Sea following talks with President Xi.

Regional authorities continue to monitor both developments closely amid heightened security and diplomatic sensitivities in East Asia.