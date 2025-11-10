Zelenskyy: King Charles helped convince Trump to support Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

British King Charles III played a quiet but influential role in encouraging U.S. President Donald Trump to strengthen his support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the turning point came after a private meeting between King Charles and President Trump during the U.S. leader’s visit to the U.K. on September 17, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

“I don’t know all the details, but I understand His Majesty sent some important signals to President Trump,” Zelenskyy said, noting that Trump holds the king in high regard. “His Majesty is very supportive of our people.”

The Ukrainian president’s comments refer back to a tense Oval Office meeting with Trump on February 28, 2025, where the U.S. president criticized Ukraine for showing “insufficient gratitude” for American aid and abruptly ended the meeting — a diplomatic incident that drew widespread media attention.

During Trump’s September visit to London, King Charles hosted a dinner and called for unity in defending Ukraine.

“Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace,” the king said at the time.

Following that meeting, Zelenskyy said, Trump’s rhetoric shifted noticeably toward stronger backing for Kyiv.

News.Az