King Charles hosts Zelensky ahead of London summit on Ukraine

King Charles III welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Windsor Castle ahead of a political summit on Friday.

The Ukrainian president was invited for an audience at the castle before joining a Coalition of the Willing meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The King arrived in the castle quadrangle at 10.15am, standing to listen to God Save the King.

At 10.20am Mr Zelensky’s car drove around the gravel path to stop in front of the King, followed by one other containing a small Ukrainian delegation. As he stepped out, the King threw up his arms in welcome and stepped forward to shake his hand.

The two men stood together to hear the Ukrainian national anthem, Zelensky putting his hand on his heart.

Accompanied by the King, the Ukrainian leader received a Royal Salute before he inspected the guards.

Major Ben Tracey, captain of the Guard of Honour, stepped forward – sword aloft – to invite the president to the inspection. The King appeared to explain where they would be walking, crossing the path with his fellow head of state onto the grass where the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guard stood.

Zelensky led the way in the inspection, as per protocol, with the King following behind.

Zelensky was seen thanking the King and Major Tracey for the welcome. Engaged in warm-looking conversation, the King at one point put his arm around the president and patted him as he ushered him inside the castle for a private audience.

He introduced Zelensky to Maj Gen James Bowder, who commands the Household Cavalry, and equerry Lt Col Johnny Thompson.

It was Mr Zelensky’s first ceremonial welcome in Britain and his third audience with the King at a royal residence.

