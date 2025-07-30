Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts in Kamchatka, lava flows down Western slope - VIDEO
Photo: Kbgsras/Telegram
The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted, the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Survey confirmed on Wednesday.
The agency released videos on Telegram showing a powerful glow from the eruption and lava flowing down the volcano’s western slope, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
#BREAKING: #Klyuchevskoy #volcano in Russia's far east starts erupting after #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jG4gdg4W3i— News.Az (@news_az) July 30, 2025
The eruption follows the 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Pacific coast earlier in the day, prompting tsunami warnings across the region.
Authorities are continuing to monitor volcanic and seismic activity in the area.