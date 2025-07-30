Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts in Kamchatka, lava flows down Western slope - VIDEO

The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has erupted, the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Survey confirmed on Wednesday.

The agency released videos on Telegram showing a powerful glow from the eruption and lava flowing down the volcano’s western slope, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The eruption follows the 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Pacific coast earlier in the day, prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

Authorities are continuing to monitor volcanic and seismic activity in the area.

