Knicks, Magic punch ticket to NBA Cup semifinals

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals after two Eastern Conference matchups on Tuesday, with additional prize earnings at stake.

Orlando secured its spot by defeating its in-state rival, the Miami Heat, 117-108, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Desmond Bane powered the Magic with 37 points, marking his third game this season with 35 or more points, tying the most such games in a season of his career.

Jalen Suggs contributed 20 points, while Paolo Banchero added 18. Miami opened the game with a 15-0 run and ended the first quarter ahead 30-17, but the Heat were outscored in every quarter that followed. This win sends Orlando to the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time.

The Knicks will join the Magic in Las Vegas after a strong 117-101 performance against the Toronto Raptors. Jalen Brunson led New York with 35 points, sealing their spot in the next round.

Knicks guard Josh Hart added 21 points alongside Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double -- his 17th double-double of the season and the second most in the NBA in the 2025-26 campaign. Brandon Ingram had a team-high 31 points for Toronto after a 17-point opening frame. No other Raptor had over 20 points. New York used a 34-13 second-quarter advantage to pull away and maintain control for a victory.

The Magic and Knicks will face off in Las Vegas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

