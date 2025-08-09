Kobe Bryant’s family honored at Dodgers’ Bobblehead Night celebrating the Lakers legend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles continues to celebrate the legacy of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, with a special tribute at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game on Friday, August 8 — a date symbolically chosen to honor Kobe’s jersey number 8, which he wore during the first half of his illustrious career.

At the Dodgers’ Bobblehead Night, fans were treated to an exclusive Kobe Bryant bobblehead featuring the basketball legend in his No. 24 Lakers jersey paired with the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers shoes, holding a baseball bat. The giveaway was limited to the first 40,000 ticketed fans entering Dodgers Stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kobe’s family was front and center during the event. Vanessa Bryant and their daughters—Natalia, 22; Bianka, 8; and Capri, 6—were present to commemorate his enduring impact. Bianka had the honor of throwing out the first pitch, impressing the crowd with her confident throw to Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Meanwhile, youngest daughter Capri energized the stadium by leading the traditional pre-game announcement with a cheerful “It’s time for Dodgers baseball!”

This celebration follows a strong tradition of Dodgers tributes to Kobe Bryant, including the 2023 Lakers Night, when fans received a black snakeskin Dodgers jersey symbolizing Kobe’s nickname, “Black Mamba.” The jersey featured both of Kobe’s iconic numbers, 8 and 24, and was reissued in 2024 due to popular demand.

The Bryant family’s appearances at Dodgers games have become cherished moments, with Vanessa and Bianka previously throwing the first pitch last August during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

These tributes come five years after Kobe and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash. Los Angeles honors them through numerous murals across the city, including a poignant Downtown Los Angeles mural depicting Kobe kissing Gianna, and three statues at Crypto.com Arena, including the towering 19-foot marble statue and the touching bronze “Girl Dad” sculpture of Kobe and Gianna together.

Kobe Bryant’s legacy as a sports legend and beloved father continues to inspire generations, with the city of Los Angeles keeping his memory alive on and off the court.

News.Az