Kocharyan put back behind bars

Armenia's former President Robert Kocharyan, who has been at Izmirlian Medical Center in Yerevan for about a week, was discharged from hospital and transferred back to the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary, Executive Director of Izmirlian Medical Center Armen Charchyan said.

According to him, Kocharyan has recovered and feels well. News.am reported.

On October 9, the ex-President of Armenia underwent surgery at the hospital.

Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the March 2008 events in Yerevan, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

