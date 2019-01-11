Kocharyan's lawyers ask to drop criminal charges against their client

The legal defense team of Armenia's ex-president Robert Kocharyan has filed a petition to the Special Investigation Service to drop the criminal charges raised against Kocharyan.

On January 9, Kocharyan’s attorneys submitted a petition to the SIS investigator with a request that the criminal prosecution against their client be terminated on the grounds that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code is not applicable in terms of the criminal charges brought against him, News .am reported.

Kocharyan is in custody since December 7, 2018.

