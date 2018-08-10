Yandex metrika counter

Kommersant: Russians show increased interest in visiting Azerbaijan

Kommersant: Russians show increased interest in visiting Azerbaijan

82,700 travelers from Russia visited Azerbaijan last year.

This is a 59.6% growth over 2016 and 1.8 times higher than five years ago.

According to Kommersant, this is proven by the data from the Russian FSB's border service.

It is noted that dynamics remains positive this year.

By the information, the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan in the first half of the year was 51.6% higher than in the same period of 2017.

News.Az


