Korea to host 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Korea has been chosen as the host country of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023.

The decision has been made through voting by the participants of the 41st World Scout Conference in Baku Congress Center, AzerTag reports. The announcement of result for the bidding to host the 25th World Scout Jamboree was made on Wednesday, 16th August 2017.

There was a moment of joy by the Korean Scouts as they have been announced to be the host of the World Scout Jamboree in 2023. This is will be the next jamboree, after the 24th World Scout Jamboree in 2019 which will be held at the North America, with collaboration of Scouts of Canada, USA, and Mexico.

After the announcement, Korea will prepare many things to make the jamboree a great success. They have six more years to prepare everything before the jamboree begins. The preparation will be the campsite and many infrastructures that will be needed for the jamboree.

News.Az

News.Az