Kremlin avoids comment on Slovakia's gas supply route

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose the current route Slovakia uses to receive Russian gas.

"I will refrain from making any comments about it," he said, answering a question at a briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The issue was brought up in the context of statements by Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.He called reliable gas supplies to the republic at reasonable prices the main result of December talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

