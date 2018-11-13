Kremlin comments on absence of both Putin and Medvedev from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government tries to avoid any simultaneous foreign trips by the Russian president and the prime minister, but there are no hard and fast rules excluding this type of situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that today’s IT technologies allow the country’s leadership to fulfill their duties from any spot on the world map so there is no need for their substitution during their simultaneous absence.

"We live in a century of communications. Modern satellite and other means of communications, including closed ones, enable the prime minister and the head of state to fulfill their duties regardless of where they are," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is paying a visit to Italy’s Palermo on November 12-13 where he is representing Russia’s delegation at an international conference on Libya. Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on a three-day state visit to Singapore, where he plans to take part in the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and the East Asia Summit.

News.Az

News.Az