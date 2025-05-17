Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin declines to comment on reported Istanbul negotiation terms
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing that Moscow will not comment on media reports about the alleged terms proposed during the Istanbul meeting and will refrain from revealing any details to protect the integrity of the negotiation process.

"We will not comment on any conditions," he stressed when asked about the press reports, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Peskov concluded.


