Kremlin denies reports of Bashar al-Assad's wife seeking divorce, returning to UK

The Kremlin has dismissed reports claiming that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was seeking a divorce and planning to return to the UK.

Russia also denied claims that the deposed Syrian ruler and Asma al-Assad, his wife, had been confined to Moscow and their property assets had been frozen by Russian authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Asked if the reports were true, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said: “No they do not correspond to reality.”Turkish and Arabic media reported on Sunday that the former first lady of Syria had filed for divorce in Russia, where the Assad family were granted asylum this month after being ousted from power after 24 years by rebel forces.Asma al-Assad, 48, was born to Syrian parents and grew up in Acton, West London. She moved to Syria in 2000 and married her husband, with whom she shares three children.The reports suggested she wanted a divorce after expressing dissatisfaction with her new life in Moscow, and that she hoped to return to London for cancer treatment.In May, it was revealed she had been diagnosed with leukemia, having previously been treated for breast cancer between 2018 to 2019.Asma al-Assad retains British citizenship, but David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said earlier this month she was no longer welcome in the country, implying she may soon lose her UK passport.Mr Lammy told Parliament: “I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK.”“I will do everything I can in my power to ensure that none of that family find a place in the UK,” he added.Asma al-Assad had her UK assets frozen in March 2012 amid growing protests against her husband’s rule, as part of an EU sanctions programme maintained by British governments since Brexit.The Metropolitan Police in 2021 opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that she incited and aided war crimes committed by the Assad regime’s forces during Syria’s 13-year civil war.

