UK, Norway track Russian submarines in North Atlantic

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John Healey said Thursday that British and Norwegian forces tracked three Russian submarines in the North Atlantic during a month-long operation.

Speaking at a 10 Downing Street press conference, Healey explained that the mission aimed to monitor Russian submarines near critical undersea infrastructure, including cables and pipelines, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He noted that the vessels have now left British waters, heading north, with no damage observed to underwater infrastructure.

The operation involved a British frigate, aircraft, and hundreds of personnel. The Russian deployment included one Akula-class attack submarine and two specialist submarines connected to Russia’s Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research (GUGI).

No official response has been issued from Russia regarding Healey’s announcement.

News.Az