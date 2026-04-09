Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi in Baku on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance, and welcomed the expansion of cooperation across all sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also highlighted the establishment of an effective partnership between the relevant authorities of both countries, noting in particular the successful cooperation between the interior ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Çiftçi expressed gratitude for the reception and conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani president thanked him for the message and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Erdoğan.