Kremlin: Iran and Russia set to sign strategic deal on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Russia are set to sign a long-awaited "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement during a visit to Moscow by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, News.az reports citing IRNA

"On 17 January, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.The statement added that alongside signing the agreement, the two presidents will discuss "prospects for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, transport and logistics and the humanitarian sphere, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda", the Kremlin said.Iran and Russia had earlier planned to sign the landmark agreement on the sidelines of a BRICS Summit which was held in Kazan, Russia, in late October, 2024 but then they postponed the signing as Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazam Jalali said that the two countries had decided to sign the deal in a bilateral meeting as they believed that the glory of the agreement would be overshadowed by a multilateral BRICS Summit in Kazan.

News.Az