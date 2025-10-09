Kremlin rules out upcoming Putin-Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is not currently on the agenda, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The issue is not on the agenda right now," the Kremlin spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The latest in-person meeting between Putin and Trump took place in Alaska in mid-August. The two presidents discussed the Ukrainian settlement and the normalization of bilateral relations.

The American leader has held six telephone conversations with Putin since taking office in January. However, no direct contacts between the two leaders have been reported since the Alaska summit.

