Kremlin says Europe has become a 'party of war'

As EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky are arriving for a summit in Brussels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has yet again accused Europe of failing to support Russian and US efforts to bring about what he called “peaceful settlement” in Ukraine, News.az reports citing BBC.

“Europe has embarked on militarising itself and turned into a party of war,” he told a daily press briefing.

“Plans to militarise Europe which are obviously at odds with the Russian and US presidents’ intentions to look for ways to start the process of peaceful settlement.”

