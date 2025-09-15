Kremlin says NATO ‘de facto at war’ with Russia

NATO is de facto at war with Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

He was responding to a recent statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that NATO was not at war with Russia, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"NATO is at war with Russia," Peskov said at a news briefing. "It’s evident, and it doesn’t need any additional confirmation."

According to him, "NATO is de facto taking part in this war" by providing direct and indirect support to the Kyiv regime.

