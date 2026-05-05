Azerbaijan participates in SAHA 2026 defence exhibition in Istanbul

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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev is leading an Azerbaijani delegation at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, which has opened in Istanbul, Türkiye.

At the biennial exhibition, 75 defence products from Azersilah Defence Industry Holding CJSC are being showcased, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defence Industry.

The exhibition features weapons and military equipment from various countries, including artillery and missile systems, modern firearms, communication devices, ammunition, armoured vehicles, aircraft, drones, submarines and warships.

Mustafayev is also scheduled to hold meetings with officials and company representatives from several countries during the exhibition.

The SAHA 2026 exhibition will conclude on 9 May.

News.Az