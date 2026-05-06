UK car market grows as EVs gain record share

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Britain’s new car market grew by 24 percent year on year in April, with electrified vehicles making up more than half of all sales, according to figures released Tuesday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 149,247 new cars were registered during the month, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

While April is typically a lower-volume period for the industry, this marked the strongest performance for the month since 2019, when registrations reached 161,064.

Electrified vehicles — including battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric models — continued to expand their presence in the market.

Registrations of battery electric vehicles surged by 59.1 percent, giving them a 26.2 percent market share. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle registrations increased by 46.4 percent, accounting for 13.8 percent of total sales, according to the SMMT.

The month also marked a significant milestone, as Britain registered its two millionth battery electric vehicle. Despite this progress, the SMMT warned that demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is not rising as quickly as anticipated, with high energy prices, production costs, and charging expenses continuing to act as obstacles.

The organization added that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is contributing to uncertainty in the market. At the same time, concerns over inflation and wider cost-of-living pressures may be dampening consumer appetite for EVs.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes cautioned that the rising cost of complying with regulations could limit the variety of vehicles available to consumers, slow the pace of emissions reductions, and weaken the competitiveness of the sector. He emphasized that the need for a swift review of the transition remains unchanged, in order to better align policy with current market conditions. Without such action, Britain’s appeal as both a vehicle market and a manufacturing hub could be at risk.

News.Az