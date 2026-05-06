Jarred Vanderbilt suffers "freak" injury in Lakers loss

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Vanderbilt attempted to block a dunk by Thunder center Chet Holmgren. While contesting the play, Vanderbilt struck his hand against the backboard, immediately reacting in visible pain, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Play was stopped as teammates and staff rushed to assist him, and he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Lakers head coach JJ Redick described the incident as a “freak injury,” while LeBron James emphasized the severity by noting Vanderbilt’s high pain tolerance.

Vanderbilt remained at the arena following the game, with his finger bandaged, and was said to be in stable condition despite frustration over the setback.

The injury comes as a blow to the Lakers, who fell 108–90 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Vanderbilt had been a rotational contributor during the playoffs, averaging modest numbers but providing defensive energy and rebounding.