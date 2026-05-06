Ukraine flag burned in Yerevan protest over Zelenskyy visit - VIDEO

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A protest in Yerevan saw demonstrators burn a Ukrainian flag in opposition to the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The incident took place at the Yerablur military pantheon, a memorial site dedicated to Armenian soldiers. Footage shared on social media showed participants setting fire to the flag as part of the demonstration, News.Az reports, citing News.Am.

One protester said the action was meant to express opposition to Zelenskyy’s visit, citing grievances related to the conflict and alleging links to past events, though such claims remain disputed and have not been independently verified.

The demonstration reflects broader tensions and differing public sentiments surrounding regional conflicts and international visits, particularly amid the ongoing war involving Ukraine.

There has been no immediate official response from Armenian authorities regarding the protest.

News.Az