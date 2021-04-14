Kremlin says premature to speak about details of Putin-Biden summit meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow believes that it is premature yet to speak about details of a possible summit meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"It is premature yet to speak about any details of this meeting. This is a new proposal and it will be studied and analyzed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about the options of the venue and time of the presidents’ summit meeting that were being considered.

"The leaders agreed that the issue of such a meeting would be subsequently discussed already through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

News.Az