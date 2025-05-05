Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting 'necessary' but no details yet

"In many ways, we believe it is, of course, necessary. It must be appropriately prepared, and this requires efforts at a wide variety of expert levels. This requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which were initiated and are ongoing. There are no details yet," he said, when asked whether Putin could meet with Trump in Saudi Arabia in May, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The American leader previously stated that he would consider meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia during a visit there in mid-May. Peskov also noted that Putin has no scheduled trips to the Middle East at this time.