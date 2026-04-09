Kremlin says Russia can defend ships after UK report of naval escort

A Russian Navy frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, accompanied two oil tankers sanctioned by the UK as they passed through the English Channel. The vessels were identified as the Russian-flagged Universal and the Cameroon-flagged Enigma, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Responding to questions about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has observed repeated incidents it considers unlawful interference with international shipping. He argued that such actions have affected Russia’s economic interests and its ability to operate freely at sea.

“Over the past few months, we have witnessed repeated incidents of piracy in international waters,” Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia would take steps to protect its shipping and national interests.

He said Russia reserves the right to respond to what it views as threats to maritime security and trade routes.

The comments come amid heightened tensions over enforcement of Western sanctions targeting Russian energy exports. UK authorities have previously signaled tougher maritime measures. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently said the military had been authorized to board and detain Russian-linked vessels in UK waters if necessary, as part of efforts to disrupt sanction-evasion networks.

The situation highlights growing friction over freedom of navigation, sanctions enforcement, and naval activity in strategically important waterways such as the English Channel.