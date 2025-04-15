Kremlin says Russia, US in intensive peace talks, but quick results unlikely

Kremlin says Russia, US in intensive peace talks, but quick results unlikely

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Washington are making serious efforts to achieve peace, but rapid progress should not be expected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Quite hard work is underway. You know that first-hand information exchanges are going on. I’m talking about the recent meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US Special Presidential Envoy] Mr. Witkoff in St. Petersburg," he said, adding that other channels were also in operation, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Hard work is underway. [The development of peace initiative] is such a complicated matter that it’s hardly possible to expect immediate results," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

News.Az