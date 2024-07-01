Kremlin slams Stoltenberg’s comments about China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks about China.

Peskov conveyed the Kremlin's negative stance on Stoltenberg's remarks, News.Az reports citing Russian media."We are confident that our Chinese friends can themselves provide a proper evaluation of such statements," Peskov stressed.Earlier, Stoltenberg told Yomiuri that, in NATO’s opinion, China is challenging its values and interests. Additionally, the NATO chief accused China of providing military support to Russia. He insisted that, by doing so, Beijing was fueling the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

