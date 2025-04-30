Kyiv ready to sign minerals deal with US, Ukrainian officials says

Ukrainian officials say Kyiv is ready to sign a much anticipated mineral resources deal with the US on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in Washington for the final coordination of the agreement’s technical details, the sources said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Trump administration also was ready to ink the deal.

Trump has said that he wants Ukraine’s rare earth elements as a condition of further support in its more than three-year war with Russia.

The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement’s text before the Washington meeting, after which it will be signed by an authorized government representative.

The deal will then require ratification in the Ukrainian parliament before it can take effect.

According to one of the Ukrainian officials, multiple documents are involved — including a main agreement and at least two technical accords outlining the structure and operations of the joint fund.

The official said that the Ukrainian side is generally satisfied with how the agreement has evolved following negotiations between both teams.

The other senior official expressed hope that there would be no further changes from Washington's side.