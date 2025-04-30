Kyiv ready to sign minerals deal with US, Ukrainian officials says
Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian officials say Kyiv is ready to sign a much anticipated mineral resources deal with the US on Wednesday.
Ukraine is prepared to sign a landmark mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington on Wednesday, according to two senior Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly, News.Az reports, citing AP.
Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in Washington for the final coordination of the agreement’s technical details, the sources said.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the Trump administration also was ready to ink the deal.
Trump has said that he wants Ukraine’s rare earth elements as a condition of further support in its more than three-year war with Russia.
The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement’s text before the Washington meeting, after which it will be signed by an authorized government representative.
The deal will then require ratification in the Ukrainian parliament before it can take effect.
According to one of the Ukrainian officials, multiple documents are involved — including a main agreement and at least two technical accords outlining the structure and operations of the joint fund.
The official said that the Ukrainian side is generally satisfied with how the agreement has evolved following negotiations between both teams.
The other senior official expressed hope that there would be no further changes from Washington's side.
Ukraine has introduced new provisions to the agreement, aiming to address earlier concerns that the initial U.S. draft, presented in March, disproportionately favored American interests. Negotiations between the two sides have continued steadily since then.
One industry official close to the discussions said that more “details and not just declarations” were added to the text.