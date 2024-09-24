Kyrgyzstan and Italy to partner on extradition and convict transfer

The Parliament Committee on Rule of Law has reviewed and approved several draft agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Italy, News.Az reports citing AKIpress .

The draft agreements were presented by Deputy General Prosecutor Umutkan Konkubaeva.The draft agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, the draft agreement on transfer of convicts, the draft agreement on extradition were considered and approved by the Parliament Committee.

News.Az