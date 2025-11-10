Kyrgyzstan elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025–2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan has been elected to the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on November 7, 2025.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry, the Executive Board is UNESCO’s key governing body, responsible for organising the work of the General Conference, implementing its decisions, and developing strategic and programme priorities, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

The Board consists of 58 member states elected for four-year terms. Kyrgyzstan previously served on the body from 2019 to 2023.

The country’s re-election demonstrates recognition of its active participation in implementing UNESCO’s goals and programmes, its contribution to advancing sustainable development and strengthening intercultural dialogue, and reflects the high level of trust of the organisation’s member states.

Membership in the Executive Board will allow Kyrgyzstan to take part in shaping UNESCO’s strategic directions, promote the priorities of Kyrgyzstan and the wider Central Asian region, and strengthen international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication.

The Foreign Ministry noted that this election reflects Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and the constructive role of small states in global processes. The result was made possible through the efforts of the Foreign Ministry, the Permanent Delegation of Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO, and the National Commission for UNESCO.

Kyrgyzstan previously served on the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage from 2012 to 2016, and from 2017 to 2021 was represented on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and the Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication.

