LA 2028 Olympics plans to denut air taxis for spectators

Spectators could fly through the Los Angeles skies and escape the city's notorious traffic during the 2028 Olympic Games if the organisers have their way.

LA28, the committee charged with planning the city's third Summer Games, have announced a partnership with Archer Aviation to provide an air taxi service during both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The company says it plans to use a fleet of aircraft to ferry fans to and from venues, LA28 announced on Thursday.

Flying taxis have been a longstanding dream. They were planned to debut in the Paris Games in 2024, but were not certified by Europe's air safety agency in time.

Similarly, Archer Aviation has not yet been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration, meaning the aircraft are not ready yet for commercial use. It's founder and CEO has said he hoped to have that key signoff - a Type Certification that says it meets design and safety standards - by the aviation regulator this year.

If they receive certification in time for the 2028 Games, the air taxis would offer 10-20 minute flights to residents and visitors and fly between select destinations, including several of the largest Olympic venues in the region.

It is unclear how much each trip would cost, but Archer Aviation's founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said he wants to keep prices comparable to a high-end Uber, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Like the popular ride-hailing service, customers would be able to request an air taxi through an app. The aircraft can carry up to four people and operates similarly to a helicopter in its take-offs and landings.

The piloted Midnight aircraft is part of a family of vehicles called "eVTOLs" - which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Archer, which is backed by Boeing and United Airlines, is among several eVTOL makers seeking to change travel in congested urban cities by offering short-haul air travel.

The industry has seen many hurdles, including battery density, and none of the aircraft have yet been approved by the FAA.

Archer's Midnight aircraft is built with 12 engines and propellers, and produces "less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter", according to LA28.

