La Liga given green light to restart on June 8 by Spanish PM

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that La Liga will be free to resume from June 8, ESPN reports.

"The time has come to resume many daily activities," he said in a speech on Saturday. "From June 8, La Liga will return. Spanish football has a huge following."

A source at La Liga has told ESPN that a specific date will be announced in the coming days, with June 12 remaining their target to restart the 2019-20 season.

The league's preferred option has been June 12, with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis expected to be the first game played.

Spain has seen over 230,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 28,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

The 2019-20 La Liga season has been suspended since March 12 when a state of emergency was declared in the country.

Players were forced to train at home until a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions began earlier this month.

