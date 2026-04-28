Padres star Machado exits early with injury

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Manny Machado, third baseman for the San Diego Padres, was forced to leave Monday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning due to an apparent injury to his left leg, News.Az reports, citing MLB.com.

After grounding out to end the previous inning, Machado was attended to by trainers in the Padres’ dugout.

Following his exit, Ty France moved from first base to third, while Gavin Sheets entered the game to take over at first base.

The Padres did not immediately provide an update on Machado’s condition. However, he had already shown signs of discomfort earlier in the game. In the fifth inning, he hit a double off Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, marking the 400th double of his career. The hit led to Boyd’s exit from the game, and while Chicago reliever Ben Brown warmed up, Machado received treatment in the dugout before returning to second base when play resumed.

Any extended absence would be a major setback for San Diego. After a slow start to the season, Machado had begun to find his form at the plate, hitting two home runs in the Mexico City Series finale on Sunday and following that performance by going 3-for-4 on Monday, including two doubles.

News.Az