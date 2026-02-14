LA28 chief moves to sell agency after Maxwell backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman is putting his talent and marketing agency up for sale after renewed criticism linked to past email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell.

The move comes after the release of decades-old messages led to calls for Wasserman to step down from his role leading the LA28 Olympic organizing committee. The controversy has also impacted his business, with pop artist Chappell Roan recently ending representation with his company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wasserman has said he had no personal or business relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein. He has previously apologized for his past association with Maxwell, saying it occurred before her crimes and Epstein’s activities became publicly known.

According to the report, Wasserman told employees in an internal memo that he believed he had “become a distraction” and had started the process of selling the agency. He also apologized to staff, clients, and partners for the controversy surrounding his past actions.

LA28 organizers said earlier this week that Wasserman will remain chairman of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Officials said an internal review found no evidence of connections beyond what was already publicly documented.

The development comes as preparations continue for the Los Angeles Games, one of the most anticipated global sporting events of the decade.

