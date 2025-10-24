Labour Party suffers historic defeat in Wales by-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s ruling Labour Party faced a heavy setback in Wales on Friday, losing a by-election in Caerphilly, a traditional stronghold. The loss underscores the rising influence of Reform UK and highlights ongoing challenges for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government amid economic concerns and immigration debates.

The centre-left nationalist party Plaid Cymru won the seat with 47% of the vote, while Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, secured 36%. Labour fell to a distant third place with just 11%, signaling a worrying decline ahead of the full Welsh parliament elections in May 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Labour minister Nick Thomas-Symonds acknowledged the disappointing result, telling Sky News, “We treat the result with humility, we are listening.” Polling expert John Curtice noted that the outcome reflects broader struggles for Labour in the UK, although he added that Reform UK’s second-place finish does not necessarily indicate a long-term surge for Nigel Farage’s party.

News.Az