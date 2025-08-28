Lachin hosts International Youth Film Festival of CIS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of Lachin City Day celebrations, the International Film Days of CIS Countries is currently taking place in Lachin.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund of CIS, and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The film days officially opened on August 26 at the Lachin cinema.

The opening ceremony brought together Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, along with cinema enthusiasts who have returned to their homeland.

In his remarks, Head of a department at the State Film Fund Rashad Gasimov highlighted the significance of hosting the first international film festival in Lachin. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and other relevant institutions for organizing the project.

Over the course of three days, the program will feature the screening of eight films from seven countries.

Following the ceremony, participants watched the documentary “Lachin, the Governor and I” (directed by Amil Amal), produced at the “Hochazfilm” studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Film Agency.

The film portrays the life and political career of Khosrov Bey Sultanov, Governor-General of Karabakh and Minister of Defense of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

After the screening, director Amil Amal expressed his appreciation to all institutions that contributed to the creation of the film and the organization of the event.

That same day, cinema lovers also viewed “Nabat” (directed by Rashid Suleymanov, Kazakhstan) and “Esimde” (directed by Aktan Arim Kubat, Kyrgyzstan).

The International Film Days of CIS Countries will conclude on August 28. Meanwhile, the CIS Youth Camp continues in Lachin.

