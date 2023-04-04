Lachin-Khankendi road: Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles move freely through protest area

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The peaceful protesters on Tuesday made it possible for seven vehicles of Russian peacekeepers along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure the free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 114th straight day.

News.Az