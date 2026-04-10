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Meryl Streep
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Nearly 20 years after the original film became a pop culture phenomenon, the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada" reunited in New York City on April 20, 2026, for the world premiere of the highly anticipated sequel.21 Apr 2026-14:10
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Indian filmmaker Karan Johar shared his excitement after meeting Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at a promotional event for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Tokyo.10 Apr 2026-13:59
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Lady Gaga and Doechii have teamed up on a new song for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.10 Apr 2026-10:13
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