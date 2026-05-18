ACM Awards 2026: Full winners list

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Country music darling and singer-songwriter Ella Langley swept tonight’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards with seven trophies, winning all of her categories, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

The “Choosin’ Texas” artist took home major awards at the fete, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (Artist and Songwriter nominations), Single of the Year (Artist and Producer nominations), Music Event of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

However, the Entertainer of the Year award went to Cody Johnson, for which Langley did not score a nomination. Johnson triumphed over fellow nominees Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

The 61st ACM Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, streamed live exclusively for a global audience on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See the full list of awardees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tucker Wetmore

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse

Record Company-Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

Cuckoo — Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Producers: Tim Cofield

Director: Tim Cofield

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

News.Az