ACM Awards 2026: Full winners list
Country music darling and singer-songwriter Ella Langley swept tonight’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards with seven trophies, winning all of her categories, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.
The “Choosin’ Texas” artist took home major awards at the fete, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (Artist and Songwriter nominations), Single of the Year (Artist and Producer nominations), Music Event of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.
However, the Entertainer of the Year award went to Cody Johnson, for which Langley did not score a nomination. Johnson triumphed over fellow nominees Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
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The 61st ACM Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, streamed live exclusively for a global audience on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See the full list of awardees below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Red Clay Strays
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tucker Wetmore
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse
Record Company-Label: MCA
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
Cuckoo — Stephen Wilson, Jr.
Producers: Tim Cofield
Director: Tim Cofield
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
By Nijat Babayev