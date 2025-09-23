Landmine blast kills one in Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A landmine explosion took place on September 23 in the village of Mirashelli in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, according to a joint statement issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

The statement said that Ahmadov Sayyaf Figan oghlu, born in 1971, was killed after triggering a landmine in an uncleared cemetery, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The Aghdam District Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General’s Office once again urged citizens to follow safety regulations, heed mine-warning signs, and avoid unfamiliar or potentially dangerous areas.

News.Az