Landslide death toll in southern India climbs to 49

With rescue operations following a massive landslide in Kerala, southern India entering their fourth day on Monday, the death toll has reached 49, a senior police officer said, according to Anadolu Agency.

The landslide last Friday in the village of Rajamalai of the hilly Munnar area of Idukki was caused by heavy monsoon rains, according to the official. A massive search operation was launched in the area by authorities soon after the landslide.

According to the Kerala’s State Emergency Operation Center, 12 people have been rescued from the site, but many are still missing. Several areas of the country are witnessing floods due to the yearly monsoon rains. Flooding and landslides are common during the monsoon season.

News.Az