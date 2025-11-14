Landslides in Indonesia's Central Java kill two, leave dozens missing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed, three others injured, and 21 remain missing after landslides struck Indonesia’s Central Java province on Thursday night.

Heavy rains triggered landslides in Cibuyut and Tarukahan hamlets of Cibeunying Village in Cilacap Regency, according to Muhamad Chomsul, head of the Emergency Unit of the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The landslides hit residential areas and caused casualties. Two people were killed. Three sustained injuries, and 21 others went missing," he said.

Search and rescue efforts for the missing were underway, involving personnel from the local disaster agency, the local search and rescue office, the military, other government institutions, and volunteers, said Chomsul.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to assist the operation, he added.

News.Az