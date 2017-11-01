Lanzilotta: Italy seeks to deepen ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Milli Majlis speaker Oqtay Asadov has met a delegation led by deputy chairman of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzilotta visiting Azerbaijan.

According to the MM press service, the speaker said that Iraly is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan.

He noted that trade turnover made $2.39bn in January-September of this year:

"We plan to improve this indicator in the future."

Lanzilotta said that this visit will have a positive impact on development of ties between the parliaments of the two countries:

"Italy attaches a big importance to developing ties with Azerbaijan. We thus intend to further deepen our relations with our country in various spheres of life."

News.Az

