Lapshin feels well, has no complaints about detention conditions: embassy

Lapshin feels well, has no complaints about detention conditions: embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official from the Consular Department of Russia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan met on Feb. 9 with blogger Alexander Lapshin, extradited from Minsk, Denis Apashkin,

“He was charged under two articles - 281.2 (appeals directed against state) and 318.2 (illegal border crossing) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the embassy said.

A trial is to be held in the near future to define the measure of restraint against Lapshin, said Apashkin.

“Lapshin has no complaints about detention conditions. He was given a lawyer. He was also entitled to make phone calls. He feels well,” Apashkin added.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

News.Az

News.Az