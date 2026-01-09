Latvia mourns basketball legend Uljana Semjonova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia is mourning the loss of basketball icon Uljana Semjonova, who passed away on January 8 at the age of 73, the Latvian Basketball Association announced.

Semjonova, a towering figure in women’s basketball from 1968 to 1987, led Riga TTT and the Latvian national team to multiple victories. She won the European Champions Cup eleven times, claimed the Liliana Ronchetti Cup, and was a four-time Spartakiad champion of the USSR, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On the international stage, Semjonova played for the Soviet Union, becoming a two-time Olympic champion, three-time world champion, and ten-time European champion.

Her achievements earned her worldwide recognition: she was the first European woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993, joined the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999, and was honored by the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Semjonova’s legacy as one of the greatest female basketball players of all time leaves an indelible mark on the sport in Latvia and beyond.

