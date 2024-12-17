Latvian basketball player Janis Timma found dead in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TV channel reported that Timma, who is the former husband of Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova, committed suicide. Multiple other reports confirm the suicide version.Russian media reported that Timma's body was found near a hotel in central Moscow.Beside him lay a phone, where a message from his ex-wife, the famous singer Anna Sedokova, requesting a callback was displayed. According to Delfi.lv, authorities are still investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident.Timma's breakup with Sedokova was very public, and the Latvian player often shared his emotions on his Instagram profile, posting messages and videos where he spoke about his pain, even mentioning suicidal thoughts. He accused Sedokova of prioritizing money over their love.On December 9, it was reported that the singer had officially divorced Timma, marking the end of her third marriage. According to the Telegram channel SHOT, the couple had been living in separate cities for some time, with the singer describing their relationship as "complicated."The artist revealed that their relationship had been tumultuous, claiming they had "broken up 20 times" before reconciling.Married since 2020, the couple has no children together.In October, reports surfaced that Timma had left the United States and moved to Moscow, where he joined a 3x3 basketball club."Oh nooo, please tell me it's not true," Porzingis wrote on X after the reports emerged.Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis also reacted to Timma's death.

