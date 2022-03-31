Latvian parliament banned public display of Z and V symbols

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Latvian Parliament at its meeting on Thursday approved amendments prohibiting the display of Z and V symbols in public space, as well as holding events closer than 200 meters to the monuments to Soviet soldiers, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"On Thursday, March 31, the Saeima upheld in the second and final reading the amendments to the Law on the Security of Mass Spectacles and Celebrations, which are recognized as urgent. They prohibit the use of symbols at public events in a style that is identified with military aggression and war crimes, except in cases when there is no purpose to justify or glorify these crimes," says the Saeima.

News.Az