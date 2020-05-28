Latvian president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvian President Egils Levirs has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to address to you my most sincere congratulations along with wishes for long years of prosperity and peace for your country,” the Latvian president said in his letter.

He noted with satisfaction that Latvia and Azerbaijan have established excellent cooperation in many important areas. “Over the past years, our friendship has provided rewarding results in the political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as people-to-people contacts.”

“The current challenges posed by the pandemic have affected our daily lives and business. Nevertheless, I am confident that the ongoing successful cooperation between our countries will allow us to emerge even stronger from this crisis,” President Levirs added. “I would like to express my strong confidence in the need to continue our excellent cooperation in the same spirit of mutual understanding and trust to the benefit of our countries.”

News.Az